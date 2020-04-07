Cam Newton feels like ‘fish out of water’ as totally free agent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton states he feels like a “fish out of a water” remaining a free of charge agent for the initially time in his nine-12 months NFL job.

Newton stated in the course of a conversation with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul on Instagram Are living on Monday that getting introduced by the Carolina Panthers has remaining him with a chip on his shoulder that has “turned into relatives-dimensions serious fast.”

Newton did not give any indicator wherever he might be fascinated in signing.

The 2015 league MVP performed in only two online games past year and is coming off surgical treatment for a Lisfranc fracture in his foot. He also had surgical treatment in the 2019 off-time for a partly torn rotator cuff in his suitable shoulder.

Mainly because players are not authorized at NFL facilities owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Newton has not been capable to pay a visit to any potential suitors and work out for groups to confirm he’s healthy.

“It’s so a great deal probability for me correct now, but the simple fact that this corona problem has strike, I’m not a man or woman to blame or do any of that points,” Newton mentioned. “But at the exact same time, I believe I have been impacted in a good deal of ways, and it is just (regrettable). But at the stop of the day, guy, I’m going to enable the ball play how it perform and go from there.”

The Panthers changed Newton with free of charge agent Teddy Bridgewater.

Typical supervisor Marty Hurney stated Monday on a convention call with reporters that releasing Newton was an incredibly tough decision. It was a single of various moves Carolina made this off-season in an work to remake the roster.

“You have to make incredibly difficult decisions every calendar year,” Hurney mentioned. “This was in all probability a person of the most challenging. I drafted Cam. We all know anything he’s introduced to the corporation equally on and off the subject, so it was incredibly tough.”

As for the 30-calendar year-outdated Newton, he’s however seeking for a new property.

“I’ve never ever not acknowledged anything at all other than the Carolina Panthers, and now it is like I want God to immediate my route and set me in a place where by I can prosper and be myself,” Newton said.

