[camberwell-police-reside:-updates-soon-after-man’s-body-identified-in-back-of-bin-lorry-on-bethwin-highway]

A man’s entire body has been uncovered in the back of a bin lorry in Camberwell .

Officers ended up known as to the incident all-around five.35am this morning (February 24) soon after stories a physique experienced been uncovered.

The guy was pronounced lifeless at the scene and police reported that they have been treating the dying as unexplained.

The London Ambulance Services and London Hearth Brigade also attended the incident.

In a assertion, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement said: “Police were referred to as to studies of a man’s physique uncovered in the rear of a bin lorry in Bethwin Road. “The person – no even further details – was pronounced lifeless at the scene. “At this stage, the dying is staying dealt with as unexplained.” Enquiries into the instances go on.

