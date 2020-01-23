Camberwell thugs urged man to go home before robbing and violently attacking him

Two thugs who invited a man to their house in South London before violently attacking him for up to 20 minutes were imprisoned.

Cecil Phillips and Tarnia Piasecki approached the man they knew on September 15, 2018 and asked him to return home to Warner Road, Camberwell.

Once inside the address, the victim was “brutally assaulted and beaten” and was left in critical condition in the hospital for several days.

Phillips, 46, and Piasecki, 32, both of Warner Road, were jailed for a combined total of 28 years Wednesday January 22.

Cecil Phillips has been imprisoned for 18 years

(Image: met the police)

The Kingston Crown Court heard that the police were called to the Warner Road home at 5:51 a.m. on September 15, following reports of an assault.

The victim was found at the scene, suffering from a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remained for several days.

Phillips and Piasecki were arrested the same day in connection with the incident. They were charged with attempted murder and placed in pre-trial detention.

The detectives were unable to identify the victim at first and asked the public for help in identifying him.

However, in late September, the man woke up and identified himself to hospital staff. It was established that the victim and the suspects knew each other.

After a trial, Phillips and Piasecki were found guilty of grievous bodily harm under section 18. Both were found not guilty of attempted murder.

On Wednesday, Phillips was imprisoned for 18 years and Piasecki for 10 years.

Tarnia Piasecki has been imprisoned for 10 years

(Image: met the police)

In his sentencing report, Justice Rajeev Shetty described how the victim was “brutally assaulted and beaten”. Sherry also described Phillips as a “dangerous offender” and Piasecki as a “fairly manipulative person”.

Detective Constable Nicola Barker, who led the investigation, said after the conviction: “The victim of this horrific assault has fortunately recovered, thanks to the assistance administered by the first officers, the paramedics and the personnel of the NHS.

“But for their efforts, the assault inflicted by Phillips and Piasecki could have been fatal. I hope that the sentence we have inflicted today will allow the victim to close as he pursues his life.”

.