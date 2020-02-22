[cambridge-backs-down,-normally-takes-out-peace-pipe-in-excess-of-pot-retailers]

The threat of getting held in contempt appears to have certain Cambridge officials it was time to take out the peace pipe.

The city introduced, without elaborating, that it will now be accepting apps for group host cannabis agreements with the metropolis.

It was welcome news for a health care pot shop in Cambridge wanting to market to all older people.

“It is regrettable that the management of the City of Cambridge seems to believe that that it is free to disregard the legislation, and that influenced events are needed to go to courtroom as a end result to obtain judicial supervision,” legal professional Jeffrey Robbins informed the Herald on Friday.

Robbins, with the Boston regulation business Saul, Ewing, Arnstein and Lehr, signifies Innovative Clinics, a healthcare pot store proprietor in Cambridge that is searching for a license to sell to adult consumers.

Innovative Clinics filed a ask for for a acquiring of “civil contempt” in opposition to Cambridge this 7 days for not dropping a two-yr ban on authorized weed suppliers opening up for adult use.

A Middlesex Superior Court judge ruled late very last month that the city’s two-calendar year moratorium on Innovative Clinics opening a comprehensive retail pot shop “violates the Home Rule Amendment” to the Massachusetts Constitution and point out hashish law.

Cambridge had filed an unexpected emergency movement to freeze that ruling, but has now backed off.

There are additional than 30 retail pot shops in Massachusetts, but none in Cambridge or Boston.