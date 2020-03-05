cambridge-edges-woburn-in-div.-1-north-showdown

WOBURN — Some of the gamers on this year’s Cambridge Rindge & Latin women basketball staff have been alive the past time it played in the MIAA Division 1 North finals, but they were being also younger to recall it.

Regardless of what transpires in Saturday’s sectional final, this year’s Falcons will most likely never fail to remember the video game that set them in the championship video game, a 54-53 victory about major-seeded Woburn in the Tanners’ household gym on Wednesday.

Cambridge (19-four), the fifth seed will participate in possibly Andover or Chelmsford at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell. It is Cambridge’s first sectional last given that 2002.

“There are some players on our coaching employees who played on that crew,” explained Falcons coach Reece Freeman. “It’s been a while.”

The Falcons also avenged a initial-round decline to Woburn in past year’s event.

Ideal soon after Woburn’s Ashlyn Pacheco (18 factors) manufactured a few totally free throws to tie the score at 53 with 13.one seconds still left, Cambridge’s Gianni Daniels went to the line to shoot two with four.nine seconds remaining. She missed the initially shot and manufactured the 2nd.

Soon after the Tanners took their last timeout, they received the ball down the court docket, but could not score the winning basket.

“It was a excellent match,” stated Woburn mentor Steve Sullivan, whose group concluded 21-2. “Cambridge truly played nicely. We battled to the end and I’m very pleased of the way we completed.

The Tanners trailed 37-25 early in the 3rd quarter, but pulled within 6 heading into the ultimate eight minutes. Pacheco made a 3-pointer with 4: 55 left to play to give Woburn its initially direct considering that the next quarter.

The groups traded baskets for the relaxation of the video game until eventually Daniels produced the winning free throw.

“We informed them they would make a run,” claimed Freeman. “We have been completely ready for it.”

Sophia Very important led Cambridge with 15 details. Kizziah Ruff scored 14 and Daniels concluded with 32.

Cambridge led, 34-23 at the fifty percent. At the finish of the first quarter, the Falcons’ Important strike two 3-pointers in the final moment and Selah Harris included yet another 1 to choose an 18-13 lead. Cambridge opened the second quarter with an eight-3 operate that included a few baskets from Kizziah Ruff. Ruff scored nine factors in the second quarter, like a 3-pointer with one: 19 remaining ahead of halftime.

Megan Roderick scored 12 for Woburn.