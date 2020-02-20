[cambridge-pot-shop-seeks-to-maintain-city-officials-in-contempt-over-delay]

The Cambridge pot shop showdown has taken a new change with lawyers asking the court to hold metropolis officers in contempt for delaying weed gross sales.

Revolutionary Clinics filed a ask for for a obtaining of “civil contempt” towards Cambridge Wednesday for not dropping a two-yr ban on lawful weed outlets opening up for grownup use. The shop only retains a license to offer to health-related marijuana consumers.

A Middlesex Top-quality Courtroom choose dominated late past thirty day period that the city’s two-year moratorium on Innovative Clinics opening a full retail pot shop “violates the House Rule Amendment” to the Massachusetts Structure and point out hashish legislation.

Cambridge has due to the fact filed an crisis motion to freeze that ruling whilst it crafts an attraction.

That emergency “stay,” legal professionals for Groundbreaking Clinics argue, permits Cambridge to “enforce its illegal hashish ordinance for many years even though it exhausts” all appeals.

That indicates no lawful weed remaining sold to adults in Cambridge although the two sides fight it out in court docket.

The Cambridge Town Council last slide accepted a two-yr moratorium for the duration of which only “economic empowerment candidates” as selected by the Cannabis Manage Fee can function retail pot shops in the city. The empowerment method was created to support enterprises in communities disproportionately and negatively impacted by the prior criminalization of weed.

“Cambridge is not higher than the regulation, nor does it get to re-compose cannabis laws to its liking,” wrote Jeffrey Robbins, attorney for Groundbreaking Clinics. “Cambridge really should be held in civil contempt and sanctioned for its action.”

Robbins, with the legislation company Boston legislation firm Saul, Ewing, Arnstein and Lehr, reported not only does his consumer endure, but so too do other establishments seeking to open up pot retailers in Cambridge.

Lee Gianetti, a spokesman for the Metropolis of Cambridge, mentioned previous 7 days the Town Solicitor’s Office environment is looking for both equally an appeals selection and a keep of the get to enable Revolutionary Clinics to carry on with getting a license to provide pot to grown ups.

Groundbreaking Clinics claimed in October that it would charge the organization $700,000 a thirty day period in shed income by not being authorized to provide recreational weed in the metropolis. The firm has health-related pot retailers in Cambridge and Somerville and options to open up a further store in Cambridge this calendar year.