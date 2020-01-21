Cambridge stands up and breaks the 27-game winning streak from Tech Boston

For weeks Cambridge coach Lance Dottin waits for the characteristic moment of his team. It finally arrived on Monday.

Khai Smith won 22 points and 23 rebounds, while Leon Williams added 19 points when Cambridge ended the 27-game winning steak from TechBoston with a 77-59 win over the Bears in the BABC Classic at Cathedral High School.

The victory for Cambridge (9-2) over TechBoston marked an impressive turnaround for the Falcons who suffered a stunning loss in the hands of Dual County League enemy Newton South on Friday.

“Early in the season leadership was not where it was supposed to be. We’ve had a few meetings since then to try to turn things around,” Dottin said. “For us, this is a very big win. to start the season – we are very happy. ”

During the afternoon, Cambridge used its height, athletics and physicality to stave off the speed of TechBoston. Even when the Bears were able to bump into each other by translating turnover from their print into layouts, the Falcons had answers low at the other end of the floor. Cambridge ended with a recurring advantage of 47-27 and highlighted 48 points.

In addition to Smith and Williams, Cooper Wright gave 17 points, while Harrison Brown, Peter Loutzenhiser and Charles Bonney offered valuable depth.

“People like Charles Bonney merged today,” Dottin said. “Hopefully that will continue. We still have to be a lot better. ”

Williams was on fire early when the higher guard connected with his first four shots to push the Falcons to an early lead of 22-13. Dakhari Brown got the bears back on a roadway within five, but from that moment on Cambridge took over full control.

Wright scored 10 points around a Williams jumper before Loutzenhiser buried a transition trey as part of an 18-0 point that gave Cambridge a 40-17 lead. The Bears broke away and came back in 15, 41-26, in half, but the Falcons pulled away quickly in the third. Smith put his will in the paint and scored eight points in the first four minutes of the frame. Meanwhile, the bears gathered little offensive on the half field, often settling for disputed glances the length of Cambridge.

Falcons’ lead increased to 27 late in the third with a three-point game from Loutzenhiser and baskets from Smith and Bonney that brought the game out of reach.