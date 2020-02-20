[camden-physician-billed-with-tenncare-fraud,-accused-of-overprescribing-managed-substances]

Close

CAMDEN – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Management Division has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Camden medical professional on various fees of TennCare Fraud.

At the ask for of 24th District Lawyer Normal Matt Stowe in May possibly of 2016, TBI Agents started investigating allegations that Dr. Agustin Vitualla was overprescribing controlled substances to patients. During the program of the investigation, agents developed details that Dr. Vitualla prescribed controlled substances to people who did not show suitable clinical necessity for the medication.

The Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments on Monday charging Vitualla, 72, with 20 counts of TennCare Fraud. That very same working day he was arrested in Smyrna, Tennessee, and transported to Camden. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on $50,000 bond.

