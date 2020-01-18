Camembert hub hot pot: Ooey, gooey and good for you

The Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between Japan and the European Union entered into force on 1 February last year. Today, imported European foods like wine, pork and cheese have much lower, if not zero, tariffs.

This has had an almost immediate impact: in April last year, imports of pork and cheese from the EU increased by 47 and 57 percent, respectively. Cheese imports from members of the comprehensive and progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP or TPP-11) have also increased.

Cheese consumption in Japan has increased steadily since 2014 and reached an all-time high of 352,930 tons in 2018. Nevertheless, cheese consumption in Japan, at around 2.8 kilograms per head, is only a fraction of the amount consumed by the Danes, Icelanders and Luxembourgers, Europe’s top cheese consumers.

However, the history of cheese in Japan is surprisingly long. Around the year 650, Emperor Kotoku (a food made by solidifying and preserving layers of milk skin) was introduced. A few centuries later, Emperor Daigo ordered several dairy farms to produce it for the farm, although the custom ceased during the feudal Kamakura period (1185-1333) when the Samurai government was controlled. The eighth Tokugawa shogun, Yoshimune (1684-1751), is said to have liked enough cheese and dairy products to own cows, but eating cheese was not a common habit.

Although domestic cheese production really started with the development of dairy farming in Hokkaido in the 1870s, the consumption of cheese in Japan was tiny until the beginning of the Showa era (1926-89) due to its cost and unknownness. Cheese consumption did not increase until the late 1970s, when the popularity of pizza made from natural cheese that melted when heated became widespread. Until then, processed cheese, like Kamaboko fish cakes, had been the standard.

Nowadays cheese, especially if it is melted, is quite trendy. Cheesy dishes such as Cheese Dak-Galbi from South Korea and Swiss raclette are valued for their photogenic, social media-friendly properties, while hamburger steaks filled with cheese are the mainstay for family restaurant chains.

In addition to other fermented foods, cheese is even considered an organic food. Studies have shown that moderate amounts of blue cheese, which has anti-inflammatory properties, can prevent cardiovascular diseases, while around 30 grams of Camembert cheese per day have a positive effect on the content of the neurotrophic factor from the brain (BDNF) protein that can help reduce Alzheimer’s risk. The results of these studies have increased sales of these cheeses in middle-aged and older people.

Basic food: Many family restaurants in Japan have hamburger steaks filled with cheese. | MAKIKO ITOH

This recipe is my interpretation of a nabe (hot pot) that became quite popular in Japan last year. Its peculiarity is the use of a whole wheel of Camembert cheese, which becomes a kind of sticky sauce when melted. It contains three well-friendly, fermented foods – kimchi, miso and cheese – and is also packed with complex umami flavors.

Time: Prepare 20 minutes, initially cook for 20 minutes.

Ingredients for 4 persons):

For the chicken meatballs:

• 350 grams of ground chicken thigh meat

• 3 tablespoons of chopped leek or spring onions

• 1 teaspoon of grated ginger

• 1 small egg

• ½ teaspoon of salt

• Black pepper

• 1 tablespoon of sake

For the soup base:

• 2 400 gram cans cut tomatoes

• Roughly cut 100 grams of kimchi

• 1 to 2 tablespoons of kimchi liquid

• 200 ml of water

• 1 teaspoon of dashi broth granules

• ½ tablespoon of sugar

• 2 thin leeks, cut into 4 cm pieces

• 2 tablespoons of white miso

• Soy sauce to taste

• Tomato juice or water

• 250 grams of Camembert cheese

• Preferred amount of Chinese cabbage and leek, roughly chopped

• Boiled whole rice, udon noodles or toasted baguette slices

• Tabasco sauce (optional)

preparation

Mix the meatballs. Mix all the ingredients and mix well until they are slightly sticky. Chill until needed.

Bring all soup ingredients except miso and soy sauce to a boil in an earthenware or cast iron saucepan and bring the heat to a boil. Dissolve miso in a ladle of sauce and add to the saucepan. Try and add soy sauce if necessary (but not too much as the cheese and meatballs add more salt).

Cut the cheese into eight parts and hardly let it hang at the bottom.

Place the pot on a burner at the table and let it simmer. Scoop up the meatball mixture with a spoon, add to the soup and add some vegetables. Simmer until the meatballs are ready, then cover with cheese.

Each person scoops out broth and add-ins at will and adds hot sauce at will. Add more vegetables when the pot is exhausted. Serve with baguette slices or, when the broth is running low, add cooked rice, udon, or other pasta to end the meal.

LATEST FOOD & AMP; DRINK STORIES

Echoes of Esquisse in elegant new panache

A new restaurant that is taking its first small steps. A young cook who is still unknown, but already has an impressive CV. And an extensive tasting menu with a dozen …