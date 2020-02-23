[Cameraman knocked down on sideline through XFL Guardians-BattleHawks clash]

We’ve noticed a good deal of cameramen strike through soccer video games (or even just before them), and the hottest scenario there came during ESPN’s protection of the XFL activity concerning the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks Sunday. In the to start with quarter, St. Louis quarterback Jordan Ta’amu threw a move to L’Damian Washington deep down the sideline, and Washington couldn’t make the catch. He then took a heavy strike from New York basic safety A.J. Hendy. And Hendy bounced off Washington and knocked in excess of a cameraman on the sidelines:

Hendy was referred to as for avoidable roughness on the engage in, which offset many thanks to an previously penalty on St. Louis. But he unquestionably designed an impression on the cameraman. Here’s a search at that replay:

The cameraman bounced up really quickly and ongoing, so hopefully there ended up no critical injuries listed here. But it’s however a further reminder that sideline digicam operate can be hazardous in fact.

