Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry were left out of the 2020 Oscars in memory, here’s why | Oscars 2020, Cameron Boyce, Luke Perry

Many fans were upset enough at the Academy not to have included Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry during the “In Memoriam” segment at Oscars 2020.

The two actors died suddenly last year, and Luke was even in one of this year’s nominated films, Once upon a time in … Hollywood.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” the Academy said in a statement to E! New. “An executive committee representing each branch reviews the list and makes selections for broadcasting based on the limited time available. All submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce we remember the Oscar.com gallery. “

Billie eilish performed a recovery of The Beatles while paying tribute to the last stars, which began with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

