Cameron Boyce & Nicole Elizabeth Berger Star In New ‘Runt’ Stills – First Appear!

Cameron Boyce takes a peek at Nicole Elizabeth Berger‘s guide in this brand name new nonetheless from their approaching new film Runt!

The two star in the late actor’s closing movie, which follows Cal, a teenage boy who, right after a troubling incident transpires, proves to be a younger gentleman with a get-no-prisoners mindset.

Nicole and the relaxation of the solid premiered the film at the 2020 Mammoth Movie Pageant last weekend, where by Cameron‘s relatives had been also in attendance.

The Cameron Boyce Basis acknowledged the award for Runt successful the Viewers Award (Attribute) at the festival.

No launch day has been uncovered nonetheless for the film, but continue to be tuned to JJJ!

