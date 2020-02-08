Cameron Boyce’s final film “Runt” has release date | Cameron Boyce

Sat, February 08, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Cameron BoyceThe latest film from runt will be released later this month.

the descendants The actor, who died last year, plays in the film which will debut at the Mammoth Film Festival on February 29.

In the movie, Cameron plays Cal, a teenager who knows disturbing incidents that make him a cold individual, devoid of moral compass.

Before CameronBy the way, he also shot a TV show called Paradise City, which will premiere this year.

The series is a spin-off of the 2017 American film Satan and stars Bella thorne and Booboo stewart.

