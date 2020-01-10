Cameron Dallas Has “Much More Respect” For Broadway Actors After The First Full Tour Of “Mean Girls” | Cameron Dallas

Loading...

Cameron Dallas is preparing for his role in the Broadway musical Bad girls!

The 25-year-old social star will make her Broadway debut as Aaron Samuels in the musical.

This week, Cameron had his first rehearsal “set up”, where he goes through the whole show, in full costume and everything, with the rest of the cast.

“JUST FINISHED MY FIRST START !!!! It’s crazy for me !! Growing up, I always had so much respect for Broadway, watching @nbchairspraylive, @wicked_musical, @thelionking, @phantombway and never, ” Cameron wrote on Instagram.

“Never in a million years, I would never think I would be lucky enough to be in one !!! I am so excited to show you how awesome and fun it is !!” he added. “And now that I’m working on @meangirlsbway, I HAVE MUCH MORE RESPECT FOR THESE PEOPLE THAN I ALREADY DID IT !!!!! ON AND OFF SCENE !!! It’s really hard and these people are so talented that it’s crazy. My first show is on January 14, but I am already very grateful to be around such encouraging people in this show, thank you everyone @ @meangirlsbway, thank you all 😊 ”

If you go to New York, you can catch Cameron Dallas in Mean Girls for four weeks starting Tuesday (January 14). Tickets can be purchased on MeanGirlsOnBroadway.com!

