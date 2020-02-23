[cameron-dallas-returns-to-runway-for-philipp-plein-at-milan-vogue-7-days]

Cameron Dallas wears a sparkly blazer though hitting the runway in the Philipp Plein vogue present during Milan Manner 7 days on Saturday (February 22) in Milan, Italy.

The 25-year-old entertainer was joined on the runway by fellow online identity Gigi Attractive.

This is the 1st time Cameron has hit the runway through any fashion week this 12 months. He previous walked the runway in September 2019 for Christian Cowan for the duration of New York Manner 7 days Spring/Summer season 2020.

The day just before, Cameron stepped out in a pink appear for the Manager & Vogue Italia Party, together with Madelaine Petsch, Tommy Dorfman and a lot more.

Earlier in the month, he dropped a new tune and music online video about his battle with addiction. Examine out “Helpless” now.

Cameron not long ago hit a various phase – he starred in Indicate Ladies on Broadway as Aaron Samuels. See what he explained about Broadway performers!