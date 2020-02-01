Cameron Dallas Takes a Straight Talk About Addiction in New Ask Cam Video | Cameron Dallas

Cameron Dallas opens up about his struggles against alcohol dependence and more.

The social star discussed his trip in a heartfelt fan video, which he posted to his YouTube channel on Friday, January 31.

“In my new music, you will hear / see a darker part of me,” he captioned. “I have gone through a lot in the past two years along my addiction journey and I want to share my story and help shed light on who I can. Don’t be afraid to ask for help and make a change in your life for the better. “

“I work with @CycleForRecovery whose mission is to remove the financial barrier to treatment for people seeking recovery and to end the stigma surrounding these subjects,” he continued. “

“I appreciate all the support I have received from my family friends and fans,” he added. “Thank you for being patient with me and thank you for all the support.”

Watch the video now.

Hear what else Cameron Dallas recently had to talk about glory and therapy.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jsKuHhMDqM (/ embedded)

#ASKCAM – Addiction

