Cameron Diaz is absolutely in love ... No nanny for Raddix!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden didn’t rush to start a family. They had a lot of time to prepare for this new phase of life and to calculate their approach to new roles as parents.

They don’t reveal baby photos on social media. This may be the only photo of the baby you will see soon …

The birth of her daughter Raddix was the highlight of her life, and Cameron Diaz is absolutely thrilled with her little girl. So much so that she has absolutely no desire to hire a nanny! She wants to be part of every moment in her daughter’s life.

Being a mother was the best experience for Cameron Diaz, who seems to enjoy every moment with her little bundle of love.

Diaz and Madden are so in love with their newborn daughter that MSN reports that they are “still blissful and the happiest parents. They take turns with the baby and don’t really leave the house together. “

They avoid the flu season by keeping Raddix cozy and cozy at home.

Negative on the nanny

The majority of celebrities ask for support from a nanny when their children are born.

Cameron Diaz is so in love with motherhood and so keen to connect with Raddix at every opportunity that she has rejected the idea of ​​hiring a nanny to help her.

There will be no nanny to join this family in the foreseeable future. Cameron and Benji have it under control and love every minute!

