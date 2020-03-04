camila-cabello-addresses-syrian-humanitarian-disaster-in-birthday-article

Camila Cabello is making use of her birthday to carry notice to additional vital issues.

The 23-year-outdated singer and Cinderella actress celebrated her birthday this week (March 3) and applied the working day to shed awareness on the wants in Syria.

“ITS MY BIRTHDAY!!! fellas thank u for all of the birthday enjoy, I totally adore you fellas and am so grateful for you 😫 for my birthday I wanna carry attention to a single of the worst humanitarian crises going on in the environment suitable now, in Syria,” Camila wrote on Instagram.

“950,000 folks have been pressured to flee their households simply because of the violence in Idlib – some with only the outfits on their backs. Most of them are young children. Now, they are residing in displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures. households should not have to decide on involving dying from bombs or freezing chilly temperatures,” she ongoing.

“Save the Little ones is working to deliver displaced households with foodstuff, blankets and warmth. They are attempting to keep youngsters families harmless, but they will need our enable. so for my birthday, it would indicate the world to me if you would take into consideration supporting Help you save the Children’s response to this humanitarian disaster. Go to savethechildren.org to support Conserve the Small children access small children in require. I appreciate u ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Camila extra.

As Camila said, you can help out by traveling to SaveTheChildren.org now!