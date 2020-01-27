Camila Cabello and Ben Platt Perform “Famous” Song for Grammys Tribute | 2020 Grammys, Ben Platt, Camila Cabello, Grammys

Many stars gathered on stage at the end of the night at 2020 Grammy Awards pay tribute to music education!

Camila Cabello and Ben platt are just two of the many celebrities who performed during the special tribute on Sunday January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The two young stars have joined many other artists like John legend, Cyndi Lauper, Gary Clark Jr., Joshua Bell, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Common, War and the Treaty, and Lee Curreri during the performance.

As part of a tribute to producer Grammy Ken Ehrlich and his commitment to music education, the artists have all interpreted “I sing the electric body” from the film Fame.

“It was pretty clear to me that, you know, rather than putting together a montage of Grammy highlights, that everyone has seen over and over, … that it was a new way of doing something that really represented what I’ve been trying to do with the Grammys, ” Ehrlich told The Associated Press. “And that corresponds to the mission of the Academy with regard to music education and school music.”

For information: Ben wears a Coach look.

