Camila Cabello begins work on the film “Cinderella” and teases a new clip “very very soon” Camila Cabello, Cinderella

Camila Cabello is down in London after the Grammys 2020!

The 22-year-old singer and soon actress returned to Instagram and informed fans of what she was doing – filming Cinderella!

“Hello !!!! Usually when I take these breaks on social media it is because I need space or time – I think it is healthy to know when you need time for you – this is my biggest thing I have worked on this year so far. listen to my intuition and what my body and mind need !!!! When i feel overwhelmed or overstimulated, i’m like …. ok I have to give myself some space to slow down. But I miss you and I love you !!!! ” Camila wrote. “I’m in London right now, I’m working on Cinderella and I have the time of my life TBH 🥺”

Camila also teased that she has a new music video coming out soon.

“Here is a behind-the-scenes photo of a clip coming out very soon … how are you guys ?! How is life !! How are your hearts! I will read some of the comments and respond 💕💕💕💕💕 💕 “, she added in her post. Check out the full photo below!

Click inside to see a funny video of Camila frolicking in a field …

