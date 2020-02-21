[Camila Cabello Describes Why Cinderella Inspires Her – View!]

Camila Cabello is opening up!

The 23-calendar year-outdated singer took part in an interview with Vogue‘s “73 Questions.”

Shots: Check out the latest photos of Camila Cabello

All through the job interview, Camila opened up about playing Cinderella in the upcoming remake.

“Cinderella inspires me,” Camila shared through the interview. “I like living in her magical planet, where by she thinks in desires and she thinks in really like and she believes in almost everything fantastic mainly because I want to be like that. I want to be that as a great deal as I can.”

Later on, Camila discovered some pleasurable trivia about herself that enthusiasts would like to know!