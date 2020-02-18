[Camila Cabello Fights For Her Joy in Hilarious TikTok – Check out!]

Camila Cabello is again on TikTok and she’s battling for her joy!

The 22-12 months-old entertainer shared a video where she seems to be accomplishing sword coaching for her “My Oh My” audio video clip, all although putting on high heels!

“me fighting for my joy daily #wholesomememe,” Camila captioned the TikTok.

In the vid, Camila employs the sword to fight off points like panic, psychological ingesting and an existential crisis.

We’re pondering this appears to be like a pretty efficient strategy!

