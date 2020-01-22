Camila Cabello Jokes That She and Shawn Mendes Will Do It If They Win the Grammy | Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello teases a hilarious moment that could happen at Grammys 2020 This weekend!

“My Oh My” singer and boyfriend, 22 Shawn Mendes are nominated for the Best Pop / Performance Group Duo event for their song “Señorita”.

In a new radio interview, Camila joked that if they won, she and Shawn will accept the price in their underwear just like Twenty-one pilots did at the 2017 Grammys.

“Yes Shawn and I win the GRAMMY, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty-one pilots fact. It is a promise. I laugh. It’s not. I have to train before I do that, ” Camila told Radio.com.

“It is really special to be able to share this kind of experience with someone who is first and foremost my friend whom I have known for so long,” she added. “He (Mendes) was actually the first person, I think, with whom I wrote a song, that is to say when we did our collaboration “I know what you did last summer”. song very quickly. “

