Camila Cabello reflects on “Camila” two years after the album’s release | Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello celebrates two years of his first album.

Taking on Instagram over the weekend, the 21-year-old musician looked back on the record that gave us hits like “Havana” and “Never Be The Same”.

“It’s crazy to watch the girl in these videos, watch these performances and remember what I was feeling in those moments – I remember being so scared in this first video but fighting on my knees, hands and my voice trembling with everything I had – honestly watching these videos left me a little speechless and nostalgic in the best way, ”she wrote. “I will never forget these memories as long as I live.”

Camila continued, thanking her fans for helping her get to where she is today: “I will never forget how thankful I am that you have literally made my dreams come true. I’ve been doing this for as long as I can remember, and you took me on the craziest race of my life. Thank you so much. I love you forever and hope to see you again soon 🌹 ”

Camila, the album, earned her two Grammy nominations.

Recently, Camila dropped his second album, Romance.

