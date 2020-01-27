Camila Cabello says she did it every 10 minutes by writing “First Man” | Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello blew everyone away with an emotional performance dedicated to his father at 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday evening (January 26).

The next day, the 22-year-old singer went to Instagram to share a story about the process of writing the song she sang, “First man“.

“#First ago a year ago last October, I was in Nashville on tour and wanted to go into the studio and write because I hadn’t had the chance for a long time,” Camila wrote. “I came up with a lot of ideas but suddenly I just started to think about my father and miss him and think about what he means to me.”

“I had to go to the bathroom and sob every 10 minutes while writing this song, I could barely cross it and I almost didn’t do it tonight,” she added. “Thanks to my father for showing me what it is like to love someone selflessly, to always make me laugh when I cry, to be my constant safety and to fall into my arms.” ❤️ ”

“I dedicate this to all the dads out there – those who are with us and those who are no longer, but whom we will always have in our hearts ♥ ️”

Check-out CamilaFull emotional performance here!

