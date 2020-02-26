camila-cabello-says-these-disney-channel-exhibits-&-movies-made-her-who-she-is-today

Camila Cabello is spilling on some of her early inspirations!

The 23-12 months-old singer opened up about her adore of the Disney Channel in the recently released 73 Questions interview with Vogue.

“I was a substantial Disney Channel fan. When we got cable Television, I was like, ‘Disney Channel’s the finest point at any time in the total world!’ Which it is, and was,” Camila claimed.

“Cheetah Ladies, Large University Musical, Hannah Montana are seriously the explanations that I’m here,” she additional. “I was in my personal Disney Channel film in my lavatory all the time!”

Talking of Disney, Camila is currently in England, in which she’s filming her new musical version of Cinderella!