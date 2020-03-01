camila-cabello-shares-inspiring-information-about-kindness-with-fans

Camila Cabello is sharing an important message about kindness.

The “Senorita” singer took to Instagram on Friday (February 28) to pen her thoughts.

She posted a photo of a handwritten observe that reads, “In a earth in which you can be nearly anything / be form.”

“The most effective legacy to go away powering for all of us….. kindness,” Camila captioned it. “I love this believed, i thiiink Jim Carrey stated it but I’m not absolutely sure, another person mentioned ‘i feel most people need to get rich and face and get all the things they at any time dreamed of.. so they see it’s not the solution.’”

She included, “Nothing is far better than offering or obtaining kindness and goodness and humanness from a different, let us be the purpose an individual believes in the goodness of humanity now ❤️ like you.”

