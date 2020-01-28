Camila Cabello sings to her father before opening with Shawn Mendes after the party

After Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were nominated for Best Pop Duo / Best Group Performance for her success “Señorita” in 2019, she was asked to appear at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The 22-year-old singer took the time on stage to pay homage to her father, and when the ceremony was over, she joined her boyfriend Shawn Mendes to prove that their relationship is still going well.

Camila honored her father with the 2020 Grammy Award

Instead of singing her Grammy-nominated song “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Camila played “First Man” from her album Romance in 2019. The song is about a daughter who assures her father that her Friend, although he is a “good man”, will always be the most important man in her life.

Camila approached her father Alejandro Cabello during the performance and sang directly in front of him. Her father seemed to cry and they hugged after the song was over.

It was a particularly meaningful declaration of love to the news that NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna.

Camila went to the Grammys After Party with Shawn Mendes

Fans of Camila Cabello’s relationship with Shawn Mendes were concerned when the couple entered the Grammy Awards red carpet separately, but the beloved duo proved that they were still together at an awards ceremony after party.

Mendes and Cabello were filmed as they stood on a table and released One Direction’s “Steal My Girl”. They looked each other in the eye and held each other while singing and even kissed briefly during their spontaneous performance, which included singer Lewis Capaldi.

“Shawmila” is still strong

Shawn and Camila had a lot of PDAs at the beginning of their relationship, but the couple haven’t been seen in public as often in the past few weeks. Their Grammy Awards Afterparty Reunion shows that this is not a problem as they still seem strong.

When they left the party, “Shawmila” held hands as Camila led her friend through the crowd and the paparazzi.

