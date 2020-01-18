Camila Cabello Spent Whole Flight Crying For This Reason | Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello flew an entire flight to bawling his eyes, and we understood that.

The Romance singer went to Instagram on Saturday January 18 to explain.

She posted an image with quotes from the Dead Poets Society: “We don’t read or write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is full of passion. … Poetry, beauty, romance, love, that’s what we stay alive for. … The mighty game continues and you can contribute a verse. What will your verse be?

Camila Cabello captioned the photo: “I just spent an entire flight watching beautiful movies and crying, and I had exactly the same feeling. that’s why we stay alive. ❤️ ”

