camila-cabello-strips-down-in-honor-of-her-birthday

Camila Cabello is stripping down in honor of her upcoming birthday…sort of!
The 23-12 months-old singer, who celebrates her 24th birthday this 7 days, took to her Instagram to share a topless image.
While Camila is not wearing any clothing in the snap, it’s truly from when she was a child!
“I’m 23 in a couple of hours so I’m submitting my initially net nude,” Camila jokingly captioned the photograph.
