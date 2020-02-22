[camila-mendes-attends-ferragamo-show-soon-after-starring-in-the-marketing-campaign!]

Camila Mendes is continuing her marriage with the style model Salvatore Ferragamo by attending their style display!

The 25-12 months-old Riverdale actress sat entrance row for the show for the duration of Milan Fashion 7 days on Saturday (February 22) in Milan, Italy.

Becoming a member of Camila at the celebration ended up product Paloma Elsesser and dancer Olivia Sui. They have been observed meeting up with the brand’s artistic director Paul Andrew.

Going for walks the runway for the duration of the clearly show were being products Irina Shayk and Doutzen Kroes.

Make positive to check out out the pics of Camila starring in the brand’s new campaign!