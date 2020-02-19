[camila-mendes-&-debby-ryan-stun-in-ferragamo’s-new-viva-manner-marketing-campaign]

Camila Mendes poses up coming to a beautiful mural for Ferragamo‘s Viva manner marketing campaign.

The Riverdale actress stars along with Debby Ryan and Kiersey Clemons in the trend marketing campaign, moreover Dara Allan, Paloma Elsesser and Smosh‘s Olivia Sui.

Tommy Dorfman served as the creative director for the campaign, that centers on Salvatore Ferragamo’s new residence icon shoe – the Viva, a contemporary design that incorporates a boldly modernized enhance of the home icon Vara bow.

The Viva was designed “to fulfill the myriad wants of an emerging generation. To mirror that, this spirited and vibrant new photographed campaign unites a various team of curious and creative tastemakers to reflect one crucial concern.”

25+ pictures within of Debby Ryan, Kiersey Clemons, Camila Mendes and more in the Ferragamo Viva campaign…