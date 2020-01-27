Camila Mendes Discusses “Riverdale” Crossover and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” at Sundance | 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Camila Mendes, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale

Camila Mendes meeting with Miranda Otto the second day of 2020 Sundance Film Festival Saturday January 26 in Park City, Utah.

If you didn’t know, the two actresses are on shows from Archie Comics – Camila is of course on Riverdaleand Miranda plays Zelda Spellman on Scary Adventures of Sabrina.

Speaking of these two shows, the long-standing question of “Will they make a Riverdale / Sabrina crossover?” Was asked to Camila during the weekend.

“Well no, I don’t think so because it’s a Netflix show,” she told the IMDb studio. “If they were on CW, I think we would totally, but I think we Katy Keene, which is coming out soon. “

Discover the first overview of Camila in the Katy Keene x Riverdale crossover!

Camila is also represented at the premiere of his new movie Palm Springs, which was held at the festival on Sunday January 26, as well as at various events throughout the second day.

For information: Camila wears Scottish pants Veronica Beard. She also wears a Chinti and Parker turtleneck with Maje pants, Kendra Scott earrings and Schutz shoes at the premiere.

