Camila Mendes wins the best outfit at the SAG Awards 2020 – discover her look now! | 2020 SAG Awards, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, SAG Awards, Storm Reid

Camila Mendes took our breath away with his magnificent look at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

25-year-old Riverdale starlet walked the red carpet alongside co-star and actress Hustlers Lili Reinhart, as well as the Euphoria Storm reid.

Some of our favorite stars like Joey king, the young cast of Jojo Rabbit and the stars of Stranger Things are nominated for the awards this year. Be sure to connect this evening at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on TNT and TBS.

For information: Camila wear a Ralph & Russo dress with Swarovski jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Thunderstorm wore a Giambattista Valli dress. Lili wore a Miu Miu dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Harry Winston jewelry.

More than 25 photos inside Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Storm reid at the SAG Awards 2020…

