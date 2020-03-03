cammwess-‘earned-it’-to-be-a-part-of-john-legend’s-team-on-‘the-voice’

CammWess strike the phase for a terrific functionality on The Voice!

The 22-yr-previous singer belted out a rendition of The Weeknd‘s “Earned It”.

The day right after he auditioned on the blinds, he celebrated his 22nd birthday. Ahead of he made his preference amongst John Legend or Blake Shelton, the coaches and the audience sang him “Happy Birthday”.

“An epic “Happy Birthday” fail prospects to an epic Earn for #TeamLegend! I’m hunting ahead to functioning with you CammWess! #VoiceBlinds,” John tweeted about landing CammWess on his group.

Congrats to Crew Legend and CammWess!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Soogw71nJE4" width="500"></noscript>