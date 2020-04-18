Camogie Affiliation employ 10% pay out deferrals

The Camogie Affiliation has executed 10% spend deferrals for team as portion of cost-reducing measures.

It comes as the Association’s regular routine of games carries on to be suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

That suspension has been prolonged to Tuesday, May 5, in line with the Government’s most up-to-date lockdown date, and will be revised in because of program.

Nevertheless, the Association says it nonetheless aims to comprehensive all competitions planned for 2020, as opposed to the Girls Gaelic Football Affiliation who cancelled their League programme past month.

“The Affiliation will go on to defer all activity and competitions, even so it is our intention to total all competitions prepared for the 12 months,” they explained in a assertion.

They continued: “We acknowledge that this step will consequence in even further inconvenience and disruption to users as very well as the game at all amounts, even so we value the ongoing co-operation and help of everyone included at this time.

“The well being and safety of our customers is, as usually, of paramount great importance and these actions will aid us all in taking the vital precautions to restrict the spread of Covid-19 and to return to full action as early as attainable.

“Our feelings are with customers whose households are influenced by the Covid-19 virus.

“The Association’s Ard Chomhairle has also permitted a 10% pay out deferral in coming months for the Camogie Affiliation staff staff as element of price-preserving steps.

“The workers team continue to present support, training and upskilling prospects to our associates by way of utilising online technology. The Camogie Affiliation is delighted with engagement stages among members with supports furnished throughout all features of the Association’s action, from coaching and safeguarding to contingency preparing. We persuade units and members to use this time to avail of the instruction and education and learning prospects staying provided.

“As this is a quickly establishing problem, we will keep on to keep track of the information and facts obtained from the appropriate authorities on a working day-to-working day basis. More updates will be issued in owing system.”

