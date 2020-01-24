Camp Hill honors Jon Fagan

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County – In August, Camp Hill and the surrounding community was shaken by the tragic death of former Lions sports student Jonathan Fagan. He died of an unexpected medical complication.

Jon was a standout on the basketball court and soccer field as well as in the classroom. Nearly five months before Jon’s death, the Camp Hill basketball team took the initiative to honor number 25 and keep his memory alive.

Lion head coach Scott Barrows designed jerseys that warm up the team. The jerseys were sold out twice. Earlier this month, Milton Hershey was wearing shirts with Jon’s name and number.

“The division really surrounded us and was really a big part of the grieving process these guys had to go through this year and games are sometimes difficult,” said Scott. “He was always the type to pick us up.” and make everyone smile again. “

At the end of the team bench was a lonely chair for Jon, wrapped in his jersey. Last Friday’s game against Trinity was sold out. Fittingly, the two schools are only three kilometers apart. Players on both sides honored Jon in their own way. Some wore the same orange shoes that Jon used to wear.

“The common saying is” rest in peace, “but that’s not what they (Jon’s parents) wanted. They want to say actively rest. Keep his mind alive and the only way to do that is through us, “said Greg Labine, senior striker at Camp Hill.

Jon’s family takes part in every Lions game. They are so grateful for the community support that Jon’s mother Alane has partnered with the Camp Hill Booster Club to award an annual scholarship in Jonathan’s name.

“I was so excited to be a mother and do homework with him and bring your performance together and do this and that I missed the part of what a wonderful young person he was and how many friends and how many lives he has influenced, “said Alane.

Jon’s commemorative grant will be awarded at the All Sports banquet in the spring.

