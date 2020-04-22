Campaign Biden Says He Returns Contributions By Louis C.K.

WASHINGTON – Campaign President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he has recovered a $ 2,800 gift from Louis C.K., a poet and writer whose work was damaged after five women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The singer, whose real name is Louis Szekely, contributed to Biden on March 4, according to Federal Election Commission figures. The award was made a day after the former vice president’s victory in the Super Tuesday elections over a dozen put him on the path to becoming a Democratic candidate for President Donald Trump.

Campaign spokesman Biden said the money has since been restored, which will be reflected in his next report released in May. The spokesman declined to comment further.

Szekely did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment, and a media rep who had represented him did not immediately respond to the message.

The New York Times in 2017 published a study in which five women, four of whom spoke on record, detailed the error that the singer made in the late 1990s and 2000s. Some of the women said he started giving sex in front of them. Sirayan said he had asked to do so, but she declined. Another said she could tell him he was masturbating while talking on the phone.

Later Szekely said their story was true and he “regretted” what he had done, but the issue did not accelerate. The FX network quickly took over from its show, Netflix disrupted the program for a special issue with the release of its movie “I Love You, Daddy”. HBO has also removed its services from its on-demand video service.

The presidential campaign is usually a party that contributes to their campaign and often returns from the community that can cause problems.

Get Political News. Sign up to receive today’s top political stories from Washington and beyond.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.