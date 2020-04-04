Campaign during Coronavirus: Candidates look for new ways to connect

In Colorado, running pediatricians serve as a health resource for voters and advocate for more protective equipment. In Montana, candidates running for offices across the state have begun to provide story times for children online to take a break to parents online. A new podcast has been launched in the Senate race, where incumbents are facing major tough challenges, helping to connect with people around the world.

As COVID-19 paralyzes the country, candidates across the country are facing unprecedented challenges in a monumental election year campaign. While traditional door knocking and hosting town halls are off limits, these government jobseekers come up with innovative ways to inform themselves and stay connected with the people they want to serve.

“The election campaign was not earlier, and no one knows exactly what would happen,” said Jean Shindak, deputy director of the American Women’s Political Center. “Basically, I’ve heard from a lot of people,” I don’t even know where to start … this is an unknown area for everyone. So how do you start planning? “

Several groups have helped candidates navigate the challenges with training on everything from hosting events online to the best text messaging campaigns. According to a list by Emily, an organization that works to select Democratic women who support the choice, the number of candidates who come to them to seek advice is skyrocketing. The Democratic National Training Committee, which offers free campaign training to Democrats of all levels, is also seeing a surge in candidates seeking training. The group was excited when the 50 candidates went along-now there are as many as 400.

Melissa Romero, running for Montana’s Superintendent of Education, is hosting the Live Story with Melissa Facebook event.

“We look beyond the roof of national candidates who move ballots up and down, seeking guidance on how to transform the election campaign,” said the National Democratic Training Commission. Said Andrew Feldman.

Some candidates are focusing on helping their community at uncertain times.

Republican Peter Meyer, which operates in the third lower house constituency in Michigan, has launched an Operation FRED or food relief emergency delivery in mid-March to help deliver free grocery packages in West Michigan. have started.

In Texas’s 22nd district, Democrat candidate Sriplesston Kurchani collects and donates medical equipment to needed hospitals.

Kurkarni adopted socially separated practices early. At his major victory party on March 3, he avoided hugging and holding on to those who would bless him. “I had to stay up all night saying” Don’t do it. ” I didn’t want the possibility of sending something or someone sending me something, “he told CBS News.

Since then, Kulkarni has been connected to the community through small business conference calls, virtual town halls with health professionals, and Facebook groups with supporters who emphasize how to stay healthy under quarantine. As with other campaigns, he uses volunteers to support the “wellness check program” and calls in self-isolated people to check in.

“I think we’re all working on the reality that we can’t run the campaign as usual at the moment. Even if we want, people don’t want to hear it,” he said. “They don’t want to hear about politics now. Do they want to hear about how you’re helping them in times of crisis?”

On March 19, at his first virtual town hall, California Republican Mike Garcia spent the first half hour talking about the coronavirus, not about the campaign. Garcia is running for vacancy in the 25th ward of the state, emptied by Democratic Katy Hill. Since then, Garcia has hosted three additional virtual town halls tailored to specific areas of the district, with an average of 1,000 to 1,200 attendees.

“It’s indeed a huge success. As you know, it was a great option. We have good participation because people, frankly, still understand how important this is.” Garcia said. On May 12, he will meet Democrat Kristy Smith in a full-mail voting election.

Mr Smith said that her campaign had to reshape the voters’ communication plan as a whole and switch to a completely digital model. Due to her role as state legislator, Smith had to spend time working with people and small businesses to reduce the economic impact of the pandemic.

“When I focus on state activities, I never doubt that it is absolutely where I am and what I have to do,” Smith told CBS News. “I fit the campaign properly, but now the real focus is on what I can do with official resources to help people stop.”

The national Senate campaign is using their platform to encourage supporters to return to struggling communities.

For example, Senator Gary Peters, running for reelection in Michigan, has called on supporters to donate to a Michigan food bank instead of his campaign.

Arizona Republican Senator Martha Maxary has suspended all campaign funding and is instead leading a “15 Day Donation” initiative to raise as much funding as possible for the Arizona Salvation Army.

Other candidates in the Senate have raised their virtual event to provide more information about the coronavirus.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Marquis and Kentucky Democratic candidate Amy McGrath have launched their own podcasts. Joe Kennedy, who plays Marquee, hosts a twice-weekly Kennedy Evening Broadcast that provides guests with advice on public health and how to stay busy during quarantine.

State candidates and more local races could be hit harder by COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our candidates beat the competition by knocking on doors and forging close relationships with voters,” said Amanda Litman, co-founder of Run for Something. “It’s really difficult to win or run these campaigns when you can’t go out and meet in person.”

Several candidates, talked about by CBS News, are working on a shift. Many host virtual events via tools such as Zoom, and some even employ more famous civil servants who may have approved them for assistance. But it has also become eager to cover everything from virtual paintings and wine tastings [which can be combined with drinks chosen by participants] to hide stitching.

“In fact, ground warfare was our usual plan,” said Wendy Striyalov, a candidate for the city council in Sparks, Nevada. “I was going to knock 10,000 doors this spring. There were about 25,000 residents in my ward and I was going to talk to each one.”

Around the first week of March, Styrialov began to look at ways to reorganize the campaign and help the community, eventually sending a “mutual aid” postcard. Behind each card was a form that connects people with neighbors who need help in tasks such as receiving groceries and performing emergency tasks.

“When the card first came out, I made a lot of phone calls on the first day,” Stryjalov said. She said she was still grateful for the idea and was receiving a call from people informing her that the card had been handed over.

In Montana, Melissa Romano is running for public education oversight. Prior to COVID-19, long-time educators were resting in classrooms for campaigns. Currently, students stay at home, so this time on Facebook Live, I read aloud to one of my favorite teaching methods.

“Story time with Melissa is a small way for parents to take a little time to relax a bit and provide entertainment to their children,” Romano told CBS News. “That would give them time to know, ‘Yes, the teacher will read some stories and talk a bit with the children.'”

Books are sometimes selected by Romano and requested at other times, ranging from “Strega Nona” to “Where the Wild Things Are”. One of the biggest challenges was to help people understand how to tune. Romano uses social media and has launched a blog to stay connected.

“I’m still connected to the people, they just look a little different,” she said.

The running terrain may be different from what many office seekers would have expected, but Run for Something is finding new advantages in some of these local races.

“The crisis signals the importance of persistent national and local authorities,” said co-founder Ross Morales Rocket.

