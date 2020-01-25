Campaigners flood DC’s National Mall for the annual March for Life

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Tens of thousands of anti-abortion activists from across the country filled the National Mall in Washington for the annual March for Life Friday.

“We’re about to change the situation. I can see Roe v Wade bands and chains falling off.”

Louisiana’s Democratic Senator, Katrina Jackson, has sponsored many of her state’s abortion laws over the years.

“Every day when I go to the State Capitol, pro-lifers greet me, regardless of whether they’re black, white, republican, democratic, male, or female.”

Jackson says Louisiana is now the most life-friendly state in the country. Congressman Steve Scalise agreed.

“It’s because we are not afraid to stand up for life. Marching for life is not a revolutionary idea,” said Scalise.

Louisiana will play a key role in the abortion lawsuit this year. The US Supreme Court will hear a case in March against Jackson’s recent abortion law.

The new law requires doctors who perform abortions to have access to a nearby hospital.

Opponents argue that it would force two of the state’s three abortion clinics to close patients and push for more dangerous options.

But anti-abortion advocates like Donna Edwards, wife of the Louisiana Democratic Governor, hope that this is the case to overthrow Roe against Wade.