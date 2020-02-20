[Cam’ron Shares Sneak Peek At His New MEDELLIN Movie From Colombia]

As seen on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom
New York rapper Cam’ron is far from area. The hip-hop veteran has treated supporters to a sneak peek at his forthcoming “Medellin” tunes video.
Large Information: This 7 days, Killa Cam hit up Instagram with a teaser of his video clip shot from Colombia and promised to release it in the coming days.
Significant-Critical Particulars: Very last 7 days, Killa Cam went on the internet with a slideshow of need to-see pictures hanging out alongside late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar‘s brother Roberto.
Hold out, There’s A lot more: More than the past few a long time, footage has surfaced from Pablo’s massive mansion.
Prior to You Go: Just lately, Dipset’s Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey and Cam’s mom acknowledged Killa’s birthday.