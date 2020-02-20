[Cam’ron Shares Sneak Peek At His New MEDELLIN Movie From Colombia]

As seen on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom

New York rapper Cam’ron is far from area. The hip-hop veteran has treated supporters to a sneak peek at his forthcoming “Medellin” tunes video.

Large Information: This 7 days, Killa Cam hit up Instagram with a teaser of his video clip shot from Colombia and promised to release it in the coming days.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PrlHwpfDJak?feature=oembed" title="Cam'ron - Medellin (Official Audio)" width="1200"></noscript>

Significant-Critical Particulars: Very last 7 days, Killa Cam went on the internet with a slideshow of need to-see pictures hanging out alongside late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar‘s brother Roberto.

Hold out, There’s A lot more: More than the past few a long time, footage has surfaced from Pablo’s massive mansion.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/m26vY2ilWgQ?feature=oembed" title="Pablo Escobar's Bombed Mansion & 'Narcotourism' - The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC" width="1200"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gOHyy_6Kd2U?feature=oembed" title="Abandoned $10,000,000 Mansion of Pablo Escobar (paint balled inside!)" width="1200"></noscript>

Prior to You Go: Just lately, Dipset’s Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey and Cam’s mom acknowledged Killa’s birthday.