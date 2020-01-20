Can a placebo relieve your pain even if you know it is a placebo?

What if the placebo effect could be used as an effective medical technique? This is exactly what some researchers are discovering.

There is a new way to treat pain on the horizon unless it’s not a new way at all. And although it has something to do with chronic pain medication, it wouldn’t be entirely accurate to call it a pharmaceutical cure. Instead, these patients take a placebo, a drug that is commonly used in medical tests, but not one that is known for its effectiveness – that is what a placebo is all about. At least you’d think it was.

However, a group of healthcare professionals is now trying to redefine what placebos can be used for – and people with chronic pain could benefit.

In the Wall Street Journal, Sumathi Reddy wrote about a growing movement of people who use placebos to treat chronic pain, even if they know the nature of the placebo – in other words, it doesn’t contain anything that is actually designed to treat their condition.

Why do that? For one thing, chronic pain relievers can have unpleasant side effects. Reddy writes that research shows that “30 to 50% of patients with chronic pain respond to placebos.”

The idea of ​​the “placebo effect” with real medical benefits has been investigated by doctors and researchers for several years. An article in Harvard Men’s Health Watch examined the nature of the placebo effect. It quoted Professor Ted Kaptchuk, a researcher at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, who discussed the specific areas where placebos showed the most promising results.

“They have been shown to be most effective in conditions such as pain management, stress-related insomnia and cancer side effects such as fatigue and nausea,” said Kaptchuk. At a moment when concerns about the opioid epidemic are restricting pain medication in some hospitals, the placebo effect could play an important medical role.

