can-a-st.-viator-and-notre-dame-alum-be-the-remedy-to-the-bears’-te-dilemma?

INDIANAPOLIS — You really don’t require to be a Bears admirer to know they need a tight finish.

Cole Kmet, while, is both equally. The kid who grew up cheering for the Bears and dominating at St. Viator Substantial College may be the greatest restricted end in this year’s draft.

The Notre Dame standout has assumed about landing with the Bears, who have two picks — No. 43 and 50 — in the second round of the April draft.

“For confident, I surely seemed at it,” he stated this 7 days at the NFL Scouting Mix. “And it would be a excellent chance to play in Chicago, perform in the hometown. That would be a good deal of entertaining.”

Kmet is only 20. He still left faculty a yr early right after catching 43 balls for 515 yards for the Preventing Irish final time. He used two several years on the baseball staff, too, main Notre Dame in saves as a freshman, but claimed he’s given up the sport.

“Football is wherever my heart was,” he claimed, “And which is what I preferred to do.”

Missouri limited conclude Albert Okwuegbunam grew up a Bears lover in Springfield. He tries not to imagine about a likely Bears pairing, nevertheless.

“I noticed flashes of it on social media and stuff like that, but it is so unpredictable,” explained the six-five, 258-pound Okwuegbunam, who caught 98 passes for 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns over three seasons. “I test not to get also invested in all that things.”

Kmet is closer to the prime of teams’ prospect lists. NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah places him in the top tier of restricted finish draft candidates, along with Dayton’s Adam Trautman and FAU’s Harrison Bryant.

“I imagine all these guys are in position to, perhaps, be the first tight finish picked,” he claimed. “I do not think any of them are first-spherical men.”

That could bode properly for the Bears, who never have a initially-round pick — but do have a limited finish dilemma.

“We’re on the lookout at it in no cost company and the draft,” standard supervisor Ryan Tempo stated. “It’s deep in distinct places. And so, yeah, that is an area of emphasis for us. I do not think that’s a top secret. This offense, a lot of it goes by way of the restricted conclusion. We’re exploring each avenue.”

A banged-up Trey Burton experienced only 14 catches previous calendar year — but that, surprisingly, led all Bears tight finishes. Of the 6 tight ends who caught a go previous year, J.P. Holtz led the staff with 91 getting yards.

The Bears are hopeful that Burton, who had his 2nd operation in a lot less than a yr to test to fix a mysterious sports hernia problem, will be 100 % by training camp. Banking on a entire return, nevertheless, lies someplace between dangerous and naive.

Beside the quarterback, limited end is the most crucial placement in Matt Nagy’s offense. When Nagy and flew household immediately after the previous was employed in January 2018, they commenced examining possible cost-free agents. They started out with the move-catching “U” restricted close location.

The workforce might really feel extra cozy entrusting that essential function to a veteran than a rookie. Amongst finding out blocking techniques and pass routes, limited ends often have the hardest time transitioning from school to the execs.

They determine to go after a cost-free agent — the Falcons’ Austin Hooper and the Chargers’ Hunter Henry are at the best of the course — when the league year opens March 18.

Earlier this month, they signed Demetrius Harris immediately after he was slash by the Browns. They take into consideration Harris, who played extra Kansas City, additional of a blocking “Y” tight stop.

“He is aware this offense — the terminology, the verbiage,” Nagy reported. “So he’s excited, we’re energized. But which is absolutely an spot that we want to get improved statistically, for sure. It’s significant for us.”