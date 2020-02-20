Can AI report disease outbreaks faster than humans? Pretty

Boston [AP]-Did the artificial intelligence system defeat human physicians in warning the world of a severe coronavirus outbreak in China?

Yes, in a narrow sense. But what humans lacked at all speed was more than crafted.

Early warning of disease outbreaks can help people and government save lives. On the last day of 2019, the Boston AI system sent the first global alert on a new viral outbreak in China. However, human intelligence was needed to recognize the importance of the outbreak and wake up the response from the public health community.

In addition, a mere human issued a similar warning 30 minutes behind the AI ​​system.

At this time, AI-based sickness warning systems are similar to car alarms—it can be easily triggered and sometimes ignored. The network of medical professionals and detectives must still do the hard work of sifting through rumors and stitching together the big picture. It is difficult to state what future AI systems that use larger data sets for outbreaks can achieve.

On December 30, the Boston Children’s Hospital’s automated HealthMap system issued the first warning outside China of a new coronavirus. At 11:12 pm local time, HealthMap sent an alert on an unidentified pneumonia case in Wuhan, China. A system that scans online news and social media reports ranks alerts by three-fifths. It took a few days for HealthMap researchers to realize its importance.

Four hours before HealthMap’s notification, New York epidemiologist Marjorie Pollack had already begun working on his own emergency alert, driven by heightened fear after reading a personal email he received that night. Was there.

Her contact linked to a post on the Chinese social media forum Pin Kong wrote, “This is inherited over the Internet here.” In this post, we explain the Wuhan Health Organization’s notice, and some are “ unexplained pneumonia ??? ”

Polak, deputy editor-in-chief of a volunteer-driven emerging disease monitoring program known as ProMed, quickly mobilized the team to conduct an investigation. A more detailed report of ProMed was issued about 30 minutes after a brief HealthMap alert.

An early warning system that scans social media, online news articles, and government reports for signs of an outbreak can provide information to global organizations such as the World Health Organization—local bureaucratic hurdles and language barriers Give international experts a head start if they could get in the way in other ways.

Some systems, including ProMed, rely on human expertise. Others are partially or fully automated. Often, they are complementary rather than competing with each other. HealthMap is intertwined with ProMed to help run an online infrastructure.

“These tools help keep government agencies out of the fire,” said John Brownstein, who runs the HealthMap system as the Chief Innovation Officer of Boston Children’s Hospital.

The last 48 hours of 2019 have been an important time to understand the new virus and its importance. At the beginning of December 30, Li Wenliang, a physician at Wuhan Central Hospital, warned previous classmates of a social media group virus. This caused the local authorities to summon him several hours later to interrogate.

Lee, who died on February 7 after being infected with the virus, told the New York Times that it would have been better if authorities had previously disclosed information about the outbreak. “We should be more open and transparent,” he said.

ProMed reports are often incorporated into other outbreak alert systems. Includes those operated by the World Health Organization, the Canadian government, and Toronto startup BlueDot. WHO also pools data from HealthMap and other sources.

Computer systems that scan information about disease outbreaks with online reports rely on natural language processing. This is the same area of ​​artificial intelligence that helps answer the questions asked by search engines and digital voice assistants.

However, the algorithm is only as effective as the data being scrutinized, said Nita Madav, CEO of Metabiota, a disease monitoring company based in San Francisco.

Madav said that inconsistent ways in which different institutions report medical data could create algorithmic problems. Text scanning programs extract keywords from online text, but this can be confusing when organizations report a variety of new virus cases, cumulative virus cases, or new cases at a given time interval. The potential for confusion means that there is almost always someone involved in reviewing the data.

“There are still a few people in the loop,” Madab said.

Andrew Beam, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, states that scanning online reports for keywords may help reveal trends, but accuracy depends on the quality of the data. It also notes that these techniques are not very innovative.

“There is a technology for intelligently scraping websites,” says Beam. “But this is also Google’s core technology since the 1990s.”

Google itself launched its own Flu Trends service in 2008 to detect outbreaks by looking for search query patterns for flu symptoms. Experts accused him of overestimating the prevalence of influenza. Google closed the website in 2015 and passed the technology to nonprofit organizations such as HealthMap to build its own model using Google data.

Google is currently working with the Braunstein team on a similar web-based approach to track the geographic spread of tick-borne Lyme disease.

Scientists are also using big data to model possible pathways for early disease transmission.

In early January, Isaac Bogotchi, an infectious disease physician and researcher at Toronto General Hospital, used KamDang Khan, founder of BlueDot, to analyze civilian flight data and find that any city outside mainland China would be in Wuhan. Checked if the most connected.

As the Mayor of Wuhan told reporters, Wuhan stopped civil air travel abroad in late January.

“We have shown that the most flights from Wuhan are from Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong,” Bogotchi said. “Surprisingly, a few days later, cases began popping up in these places.”

In 2016, researchers used a similar approach to predict the spread of the Zika virus from Brazil to South Florida.

According to Bogocchi, many governments have taken aggressive steps to control the spread of the disease, making it difficult to build algorithms to predict what will happen next.

Artificial intelligence systems rely on vast amounts of previous data to train computers on how to interpret new facts. But there is no analogy with how China operates quarantine areas that affect hundreds of millions of people.

___

Larson reported from Washington.

___

The Associated Press Health Sciences Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science Education Department. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Science News