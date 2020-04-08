Can anti-depressant vaccines help people who are covered-19?

TORONTO –

In a global effort to find lifesaving treatment for COVID-19, researchers at more than 40 Canadian hospitals looked at whether the response could be found in the blood plasma of patients recovering. .

When a person is infected with the virus, their immune system produces antibodies to help kill it. When the patient is recovering, the doctors can collect this positive tumor from the patient’s blood and inject it to the patient to help them recover.

The process is not new. Convalescent plasma therapy was used for the treatment of patients with SARS, Ebola, H1N1 as well as the Spanish flu of 1918.

Now, the Canadian team is trying to figure out what happens when critically ill patients are recovering. Similar experiments have already been proposed in Asia and the United States, where small studies have shown that patients receiving adequate antibiotics are able to stop breathing. However, these studies are not conclusive.

The new Canadian research could play a key role in setting up just how effective the blood work is. Dr. Donald Arnold, a professor at McMaster University’s pharmacy department, said the study was tightly organized.

“Now this will be a process that will usually take, you know, for 12 months without any generalization. We got together and some people managed to do it for seven days, ”said Dr. Arnold told CTV News.

Until now, patients who were hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19 were often given oxygen or inhaled to help them breathe. This treatment enhances their body’s role in hopes of keeping them alive, but it does not usually kill the disease.

The hope is that transfusion of blood-borne immune cells can be a good way to help the body fight infection.

“In a place where there really is no choice, this is the same. And if we can make this available to Canadians in a trial setting, then I think we will do all the important work, ”Dr. Arnold said.

The study can be completed in three months with data from the end of the year. In the absence of vaccines, which some doctors plan to spend a year examining and developing, this treatment can be used to provide pre-exposure immunity in the anti-cancer staff. protected as they work to save lives.

The efficacy of the vaccine also means that COVID-19 patients may play an important role in the prevention of disease.

Andre Valleteau, 27, was diagnosed with KEVID-19 in March. He described his mild symptoms: sore throat, cough and headache. Now that he was diagnosed with a disorder, he donated his blood to help scientists at St. Louis. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto is developing new treatments.

“For me, it’s just that I want to do something,” he said. “I think a lot of people feel hopeless about this. And so this is a chance to do more than I ever did before. “

Not only is Valleteau a participant in the study, he is also a research assistant in the clinical field of LMC Manna Research, which participates in gathering volunteers for research related to COVID-19 .

In the United States, the National ProjectID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project joins a number of medical professionals nationally to research blood transfusions and provide information to medical researchers.

City Mayor Francis Suarez, who is also recovering from the condition, said he sees a blood test as a way for healthy patients who are treated to pay for it in the future.

“Those of us who are fortunate enough, as I have been, to have mild symptoms or mild symptoms, should be given back,” Suarez said.

As of Tuesday, 17,897 people in Canada had been diagnosed with NO-19, and 381 had died. Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 1.8 million people and killed 82,000.

