Can British artisan cheese makers survive the virus?

In a country that has faced the worst health and economic crisis in decades, a call for support from our cheese producers could be the voice of the deaf – perhaps even reckless.

However, at the moment, the most pressing demand for a national wallet is far greater than your sandwiches, or which cheese is best to worry about.

It’s about history: the respectable British tradition of turning excess milk into something nutritious, delicious and unique for the place it produced it.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

This is about our soil and climate, which together fill the best possible conditions for lush pastures and – at the hands of careful and ineffective farmers – farms with wildflowers.

And this is about people who are farmers and cheese of the first, third, and fifth generations who put their environment, the well-being of their employees and animals, and the quality of their products at the heart of their jobs. And who, without drawing restaurants and hosting events, is not sold with mountains of cheese and faces the real possibility of bankruptcy.

Read more

“For many of our manufacturers, this is the most important thing in our history,” says Jason Hinds, director of Nile Dairy.

“If a lot of them can’t find a home soon, a lot of them are throwing away cheese.”

Soft cheese and blue cheese producers are very vulnerable because their cheeses can’t mature for a long time and pass very well – but even hard cheese producers are trying, because the storage rooms have reached their capacity and demand is declining.

Graham Kirkham, the third-generation cheese maker behind Lancashire’s last remaining raw milk farm, believes he has no capacity for more than two weeks before he arrives at his store, and he has to keep the milk away.

“About 75 percent of the cheese we sold was food service – so when it was all closed, it was going out like an atomic bomb,” he said.

Left created with Sketch.

It was created right with Sketch.

1/25

View of the empty Bourbon Street in the French Quarter amid the epidemic of the cora virus in New Orleans, Louisiana

Getty

2/25

3-year-old Nila Clark is sitting with her mother, Chavon Clark, on a walk in a corner of New Orleans, hoping to make a few bucks from time to time. Clark was a herpes sufferer with a local company until he lost his job due to the pandemic virus virus. He is waiting for unemployment

Representation through AP

3/25

A man is riding on the street

Reuters

4/25

Jackson Square, which is usually crowded with tourists, is deserted

AP

5/25

Gloria Gainor’s words “I Will Survive” are painted on plywood on a closed business window.

AFP via Getty

6/25

Street host Eddie Webb is looking to make money in France’s almost deserted neighborhood

AP

7/25

Overnight jobs

Reuters

8/25

Tourist Mecca is usually crowded with bourbon streets early in the afternoon

Reuters

9/25

The I-10 mobile sign informs people traveling from Louisiana to quarantine

AP

10/25

A man spins along Jackson Square

AFP via Getty

11/25

Elena Likaj, director of prevention at the Odyssey House in Louisiana (OHL), which runs a test drive, takes Python Gill, a New Orleans resident.

Reuters

12/25

A man walks his dog in the past on a day job on a French street

Reuters

13/25

Bourbon empty street

Getty

14/25

Meals will be distributed at the Ministry of Light Lantern at the Reconstruction Center

Reuters

15/25

A woman walks in a French neighborhood

Reuters

16/25

People practice social distance when they are in the front row of food at the Ministry of Light Lights at the Reconstruction Center.

Reuters

17/25

French Quarter

Getty

18/25

A sign has been shown in the French Quarter of the disease

Reuters

19/25

View of Bourbon Street

Reuters

20/25

Members of the National Guard walk on Rampart Street

AFP via Getty

21/25

A man rides his bicycle in front of a restaurant on the French Quarter

Reuters

22/25

A closed trade is depicted on Decatur Street

AFP via Getty

23/25

Tourist Mecca is usually crowded with abandoned Burbon Street

Reuters

24/25

View of the canal street

Reuters

25/25

A New Orleans firefighter works to contain the blaze early in the morning

Reuters

1/25

View of the empty Bourbon Street in the French Quarter amid the epidemic of the cora virus in New Orleans, Louisiana

Getty

2/25

3-year-old Nila Clark is sitting with her mother, Chavon Clark, on a walk in a corner of New Orleans, hoping to make a few bucks from time to time. Clark was a herpes sufferer with a local company until he lost his job due to the pandemic virus virus. He is waiting for unemployment

Representation through AP

3/25

A man is riding on the street

Reuters

4/25

Jackson Square, which is usually crowded with tourists, is deserted

AP

5/25

Gloria Gainor’s words “I Will Survive” are painted on plywood on a closed business window.

AFP via Getty

6/25

Street host Eddie Webb is looking to make money in France’s almost deserted neighborhood

AP

7/25

Overnight jobs

Reuters

8/25

Tourist Mecca is usually crowded with bourbon streets early in the afternoon

Reuters

9/25

The I-10 mobile sign informs people traveling from Louisiana to quarantine

AP

10/25

A man spins along Jackson Square

AFP via Getty

11/25

Elena Likaj, director of prevention at the Odyssey House in Louisiana (OHL), which runs a test drive, takes Python Gill, a New Orleans resident.

Reuters

12/25

A man walks his dog in the past on a day job on a French street

Reuters

13/25

Bourbon empty street

Getty

14/25

Meals will be distributed at the Ministry of Light Lantern at the Reconstruction Center

Reuters

15/25

A woman walks in a French neighborhood

Reuters

16/25

People practice social distance when they are in the front row of food at the Ministry of Light Lights at the Reconstruction Center.

Reuters

17/25

French Quarter

Getty

18/25

A sign has been shown in the French Quarter of the disease

Reuters

19/25

View of Bourbon Street

Reuters

20/25

Members of the National Guard walk on Rampart Street

AFP via Getty

21/25

A man rides his bicycle in front of a restaurant on the French Quarter

Reuters

22/25

A closed trade is depicted on Decatur Street

AFP via Getty

23/25

Tourist Mecca is usually crowded with abandoned Burbon Street

Reuters

24/25

View of the canal street

Reuters

25/25

A New Orleans firefighter works to contain the blaze early in the morning

Reuters

“The existing orders disappeared and the wholesalers who kept the cheese started sending it.” “We’re unique and different. You don’t go to the café of the city’s cathedral or restaurant,” he said. “So the sudden death of restaurants is reminiscent of weddings, food festivals, shows, and so on.” Manufacturers like Kirkam do not expose the public.

They are finding new routes – mail order through cheeses such as Neil Yard Dairy and Courtyard Dairy or the small farm workshop he created at his gate – but “350 grams of cheese is sold here and won’t start until Fill the holes of the full wheels. Lancashire, ”he points out.

“When we started selling to larger stores, we felt that the best way to sell our cheese was on the counter, because it’s more personal,” said Mary Quicke, a cheese maker and 14th-generation Devon farmer. “Now the deli counters are definitely closed, and any manufacturer that isn’t on an industrial scale and on the main shelves is trying.”

So far, so specialty food. Cheese makers aren’t the only artisans to use coronavirus. However, the corrupt nature of their product, its means of production, and the psychology of buying fear among epidemics make them particularly vulnerable. “It’s not like a tavern, where I can turn off the lights and turn off my staff. I get animals to pay bills and pay them.”

It’s not like a pub, where I can turn off the lights and turn off my staff. I get animals to pay bills and pay them

Sales from his farm shop to his family and his faith in human nature. It’s amazing how the local people have supported us. But these sales do not start with the high cost of agriculture. “

Then there is breastfeeding. Dairy cows and goats should be breastfed. “Otherwise they will die on me. And that would be a big bullet.” Lowering milk is possible, but far from ideal: “They are on the breastfeeding curve and if they are Release, you can’t go back. “

Luckily for him, he is based near a large cheese factory – one of the existing commercial products, the Cheddar Block Supermarket – which can lose the extra milk, but most small-scale cheese makers are not so happy: supply chains. There are species that are redundant. Shops are almost impossible, and despite the services and coffee shops that have all closed, there are even fewer routes.

“It just shows you how bad our food system is,” says Joe Schneider, and at Nottinghamshire Stichelton – a blue cheese similar to stilton made with raw milk. Within a month, all the cheeses on it will be gone and they will be ready for snake bites.

“There are farmers with extra milk. We have rooms full of delicious cheese, and people either can’t come to us or they don’t know,” he said. Like soft cheese, blue cheese is very perishable. And it is more prone to this condition with good food than basic food.

However, it now appears that interest in what Schneider calls “apocalyptic cheese” – upgradable and greasy cheddar and parmesan boards for pasta – is declining, and it feels like we’re into some kind of behavior. We need to see this period, it is growing. Yard Dairy and some of Cheesemonger’s co-workers decide to sell cheese makers like Schneider, but it tastes great: a reinforced message on Jimmy Oliver’s cooking and shipping plans earlier this week.

I don’t want it to look too impressive, but there isn’t a long list of young people looking to produce cheese on the farm … If we lose those skills, they won’t come back.

Next to the unsold cheese mountains, Schneider is one of the (relatively lucky). He doesn’t have his own farm, so he can – and for now – stop making cheese. His fear is for people like Kirkham: producers on whom the whole farm rests, and if they are put to work, they cannot easily go back and start again. “I don’t want to look too dramatic, but Graham is the last person to build a farm in the Lancashire Cotton Cotton House. There are three traditional cheddar producers left in the west of the country. There is no long list of young people looking to produce cheese on the farm. “If we lose these skills, they won’t come back.”

Losing them doesn’t mean losing cheese. The tradition of connecting cheddar wheels to muslin, or combining a variety of cheeses from a few days of milking to a finished anchor, has been around for centuries. Buying this cheese doesn’t just mean keeping the land, the animals and the people who made it: “This is history,” says Schneider.

Read more

“(Producers like this) didn’t invent this cheese, they inherited it.” “This is the Nile dairy yard that has revived British farm cheese over the last 40 years,” says Kierkegaard. “And this has become the backbone.” “They’ve made these big names again: Ceddar West Country, Colston Bassett Stilton, Lancashire Kirkham.”

If they survive, we must “support this rich, environmentally friendly web of expert builders that we have built,” he said. “Because if we lose it, our food system will be more uniform, more fruitless.” . ” With its famous 480-year-old dairy, Quicke himself is likely to survive.

His fears for smaller and more vulnerable cheeses are growing: those who have established themselves in farmers’ markets who are no longer running have sold most of their cheeses to restaurants and restaurants that are no longer open, and their future is now in their hands. Is. Retailers and the choice of cheese we buy. avkanî

(Tags ToTranslate) Cheese (T) British Cheese Cheese