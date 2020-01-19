Can Canada Get Harry And Meghan To Work?

Dale Smith is a freelance journalist in the Parliamentary Press Gallery and author of The Unbroken Machine: Canada’s Democracy in Action

The news that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are planning to move to Canada has been scorned in the UK and met with great enthusiasm on our shores. While the National Post released a poll that found that 60 percent of Canadians would like to appoint Harry as the next Governor General, others are still hoping to change the Canadian crown succession plan so that Harry becomes King of Canada after his grandmother dies I suggest something more humble – that we just get the couple to work with royal patrons across the country.

Royal patronage is a ceremonial function in which a member of the royal family volunteers time or service to gain recognition for a group and to support their organization’s contributions to civil society. There are currently approximately 80 civil society and military groups under royal patronage in Canada, and Toronto has recently seen a private working visit from Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as patron of the Toronto General Hospital.

Making Harry GG in a few years – when Julie Payette’s term of office expires – would only temporarily solve the couple’s problem when it comes to figuring out what kind of life they want to live after becoming “senior royals” A step back from the “canada” of the institution. While it was essential in the 19th century for the Queen’s relatives to offer such positions, GG’s position It’s now much more about what kind of face Canada wants to present to the world and who represents Canada in a ceremonial capacity (the last part is something Payette is known to struggle with).

Harry as a GG would also be different in the way the monarchy serves Britain (the family may keep their wealth in return for their duty to the country), while vice shelves in that country have to work on a very tight budget (also necessary repairs and renovations to their apartments are wrongly criticized).

Still, there are ceremonial tasks that need to be done, and Payette has made it clear that she doesn’t want to do much of it. In her first year as governor-general, she did a long “review” of her office’s patronage and failed a number of organizations. Around 250 organizations in Canada rely on the patronage of the GG, from the Canadian Red Cross to Scouts Canada to the United Nations of Canada. Other groups, such as the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, have structured their statutes according to the role that the GG plays in their organization. There is a need for someone to fill these roles, and if Payette refuses, Canada may need to have the royal employees on site to take on these jobs. We could even put her in Rideau Hall because Payette refuses to move into her official residence.

Aside from assuming these special established roles, other civil society groups in Canada would have an opportunity to expand the current system of royal patronage in that country, which is underutilized. Part of the problem is that there hasn’t been much awareness that these patronage positions are available to members of the royal family. The application system has been arbitrary and ad hoc for years and no formal procedure has been put in place. Fortunately, during Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s appointment of Kevin MacLeod as the Queen’s Canadian secretary, MacLeod worked with his then counterpart at Rideau Hall, the governor-general’s secretary, to formalize the process for royal patronages and royal appointments and senior positions for military regiments ,

While MacLeod viewed his position as a position actively engaging with royal patronage organizations, his retirement fell along with Justin Trudeau’s decision not to fill the Canadian secretary position for nearly three years , In November, Trudeau finally appointed senior officer Donald Booth to part-time, in addition to Booth’s existing role in the Secretariat office. But Booth has indicated that he sees his role as a connection between the Prime Minister and the palaces in London rather than the role of proactive engagement that MacLeod had.

If Harry and Meghan are temporarily in Canada, this could be an incentive for the Prime Minister to expand Booth’s position to take full advantage of the Royals’ presence as “workers” in the country. And more importantly, to take our constitutional monarchy a little more seriously than this government has done so far.

Of course, much depends on what kind of negotiations are still going on between Harry and the Queen, what royal duties are still to be expected, and what kind of paid work he and Meghan can do to be financially independent of the state grant. That said, there’s an opportunity for Canada here, and we should take advantage of the moment and let some real royals do the work that our current GG won’t do.

