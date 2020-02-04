Can Cruz Azul fail to win the Clausura title?

Cementeros fans are used to disappointment and the new season could turn out to be long since “La Máquina” has undergone a new facelift.

Cruz Azul fans have not seen their team lift the league trophy since December 1997. At the start of the 2020 Clausura, hopes for a ninth championship seem unlikely.

Veteran goalkeeper Jesús Corona played the bad guy in Toluca on Sunday, scoring an equalizing goal after 5 minutes of play. Leo Fernández’s shot was a ball, but Corona was unarmored and the ball went straight over from his head to the center of the goal.

Cementeros fans quickly went to social media to demand that the new acquisition, Sebastián Jurado, get the starting spot. Jurado, 22, has not been available since he injured his thigh at the start of training camp, but played for Cruz Azul’s under-20 team this weekend .

After the 3-3 draw, Cementeros coach Robert Siboldi said he would consider his options before Saturday’s home game against Pachuca. It would not be a surprise if Cruz Azul fans express their dissatisfaction if Corona is back between the pipes for the match of the 5th day.

To be fair, Corona shouldn’t be entirely responsible for lost points. Three Cruz Azul defenders exerted markedly gentle pressure on Fernández – Toluca’s most dangerous player – as he zigzagged into the shooting position. Luis Romo failed to close effectively, a major error as the last seconds marked time.

The offense also deserves a share of blame. In the second half alone, the Cementeros had four good chances of advancing to 4-2. Twice, Toluca goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera made sprawling saves on “Cabecita” Rodríguez, Elías Hernández hit the back post after chipping Talavera and defender Adrián Mora blocked a header from “Cabecita” at the edge of the surface goalkeeper and then cleared the rebound.