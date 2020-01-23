Can Doncic replace LeBron as the NBA’s face?

Luka Doncic has climbed to the top of the NBA and has been hailed as the next major player in the league by players, coaches and experts. The 20-year-old has qualified for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging nearly 30 points per game for this team. He has equaled the accomplishments of the great LeBron James in his age, creating brilliance in all aspects of his game.

Kawhi Leonard praised Doncic’s quality, claiming to be one of the strongest contenders for the MVP award, with the Mavericks backed by the NBA’s +500 odds to win the title only in the second season of the league. LeBron was more helpful in his praise forward.

From all corners of the league, Doncic has been hailed as the next great player in the league. With LeBron starting to show signs of aging, it is time for the mantle to pass on to the next man to become the image of the league. There are great players with similar abilities to LeBron who are operating at an incredible level today – John Antecunbo, James Harden, Kevin Durand, Anthony Davies, Steve Curry and Leonard will now be in the top 10.

However, the league has always enjoyed a top man to become the face of the sport. Whether it was Michael Jordan during the 1990s, Magic Johnson in the 80s and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1970s, and even before that with Bill Russell in the 1960s. Doncic could is the NBA’s next image to bring the sport to the next 10 to 15 years. The other players mentioned are great players and have a similar talent to Doncic.

It should be the next in line to replace LeBron as the face of the league, though no one has enough of the five-man MVP personality and character. The 35-year-old was loved by his fans and hated his opponents. He has appeared on comedic television and movies on Saturday Night Live, Entourage and Trainwreck. It is unlikely to be a country in the world where LeBron is not recognized. It is a tough act to follow and it is one thing to produce performances on the pitch, but it is another to become the global brand that brings the fortunes of the league.

Brand recognition is almost as important to the NBA as the product they put on the court. Their star must enjoy a clear image, with the ability to bring his personality to the public. It remains to be seen if Doncic can do this and is difficult to follow, given that he is not American and that English is his second language, having been born in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Bucks Milwaukee forward Giannis was also born in Europe and was a revelation during his NBA career, but his personality has not lent itself to becoming a brand and is not in the best position to really push the agenda. in the north of the United States.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0N0lc8FU0ok [/ embed]

Donetsk vs. Lebron, Round 2, anyone?

It’s important for the NBA to have this shape at the top. The NFL has enjoyed Tom Brady’s presence for 20 years as his image, and the transition to the next generation seems to be seamless as Patrick Mahomes looks to take over the mantle. The MLB has suffered problems that have attracted the next generation following the retirement of Derek Jeter among others.

Mike Trout is the best player in the league, but outside of the United States or even in some parts of the country – he could go unnoticed by a large crowd. It’s good for Petra, but not for MLB. The NBA does not have the luxury of attending this dinner and it is important for them to have recognizable faces in the next artistic talent led by Doncic.