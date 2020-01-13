Can Dr. Terry Dubrow to breathe new life into Judy’s zombietites, a new patient? – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML9b17cced7a8d8cb17f2532ad75b3556f9%

% MINIFYHTML9b17cced7a8d8cb17f2532ad75b3556f10%

You can’t deny that Judy He has had a nightmare experience in plastic surgery.

The brand new Monday Botched, the mother of four children, turned to doctors Terry Dubrow Y Paul Nassif after his mommy makeover became a bloodbath abroad. According to the new patient, she went to Colombia for the first time to “get a tummy, a BBL and a breast enlargement.”

Two and a half years after the first operation, however, Judy was not happy with her heavy implants. That is why the now 37-year-old went to the Dominican Republic to reduce the size of her implant.

% MINIFYHTML9b17cced7a8d8cb17f2532ad75b3556f11%

% MINIFYHTML9b17cced7a8d8cb17f2532ad75b3556f12%

“It was a terrible experience. I went to the recovery home, I was very sick,” Judy told doctors. “I returned to the United States, I immediately went to the hospital because I had a fever.”

However, Judy was confronted with much more than fever. Judy not only suffered wounds in her incisions, but her implant fell off the chest and fell into the hand of a plastic surgeon’s medical assistant.

“I was hysterical. It’s something like & # 39; I’ve never seen this before & # 39;” Judy went on.

“Me neither,” Dr. replied. Dubrow.

To make matters worse, Judy’s other implant also fell on the day of her corrective surgery. When he consulted his doctor in the United States, he heard that “he had contracted two antibiotic-resistant bacteria”.

That is why Judy needed VAC therapy for wounds and a two-week stay in the hospital.

While the procedure killed the bacteria, the disorder remained in the chest. Without even looking at her breasts, Dr. knew Dubrow what went wrong in his second operation.

“Do you know what the problem is? That second surgeon in the Dominican Republic cut off the blood flow to the breast tissue.” Heather Dubrowthe husband explained. “Little by little he started dying and he actually became a zombie breast.”

In the exam room, Dubrow saw firsthand that Judy no longer had the lowest breasts. This complicates things because it has made its natural fold extremely close to its areola.

“The fact that Judy no longer has a lower pole makes it really hard to imagine conceptually how you can turn her into a normal breast,” Dubrow said in a confessional.

Although Judy’s breast tissue was not “friendly” with implants, Dubrow agreed to take over the case of the Rhode Island resident. To give Judy normal-looking breasts, Dubrow decided to perform corrective surgery without implants.

“My first step with Judy today is trying to give it a good shape without using implants. If I can’t get a good shape, I will have to resort to implants,” the surgeon told Botched camera. “But I really don’t want that. Because you can’t get breast implants if you don’t have breast implants.”

After editing some medical magic, Dubrow was able to breathe new life into Judy’s zombie breasts.

“Thanks to Dr. Dubrow, my scars disappeared and now I have two full breasts, full of life and without implants,” Judy said after the operation.

For all this and more, including the work of Dr. Nassif AgiNose, be sure to watch the full episode HERE!

View a new episode of botched Monday at 9 p.m., only at E!